Public hearing on Fitchburg proposed budget Tues.

FITCHBURG - The Fitchburg Common Council will hold a public hearing on a controversial proposed budget.

Some community leaders say the proposed budget makes funding cuts in Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. Some people are starting a petition to recall Mayor Jason Gonzalez.

The public hearing is Tuesday, October 10 at Fitchburg City Hall.  It starts at 7:30 p.m. You can check out the proposed operating budget here.

 

