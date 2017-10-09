Beltline 7-Eleven robbed Sunday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a convenience store Sunday night in Madison.



Madison police say the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven near Todd Drive and the Beltline around 10 p.m. with a gun and demanded money. No one was hurt, but the man ran away with some money and the store shut down for the night.



The suspect is described as a mixed race or black man in his early 20's. He's about 6'01" tall and was wearing a blue hoodie, light-colored pants and a white rag over his face.



If you have any information about the robbery, police ask you to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.