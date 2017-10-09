MUST SEE: Cooksville 'Mayor' walking 4,000 miles in three years for good cause

COOKSVILLE (WKOW) -- A Rock County man is shirtless, with mismatched neon tennis shoes, but he doesn't care. He likes being the billboard his hometown.

"This is your mayor speaking! Population you are supposed to be beeping the horn!" Richard Rosman blares out as he waves in front of Cooksville's unincorporated sign. The self-appointed mayor is trying making sure his tiny community stands out on the map, all for a good reason.

"Like Forest Gump, I'm all for America, this is how I roll, this is my happy moment," he says in mid-stride. The 67-year-old walks and waves for a reason.

"I average about 10 miles a day to get over 1700 miles this year and I didn't start walking until March," Richard said with a toothy grin. The Vietnam War vet is proud of his accomplishment. In total, he's walked more than 4,000 miles in the last three years. He says he does it to salute our troops.

"My heart goes out to the family of anybody who served, so I keep these people up front in my mind and their not able to represent but I'll be darned if I'm gonna forget ya won't happen," Richard said.

He's picked up several other causes along his walks and he appreciates the community waving back.

"If I wave and smile, I'm doing my job," he said.