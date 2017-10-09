MUST SEE: Cooksville 'Mayor' walking 4,000 miles in three years for good cause

MADISON (WKOW) - A confirmed tornado touched down on Madison's east side Saturday evening and continued to track northeast into Sun Prairie along U.S. 151.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - A confirmed tornado touched down on Madison's east side Saturday evening and continued to track northeast into Sun Prairie along U.S. 151.More >>
The tornado that touched down on Madison's east side Oct. 7, 2017 caused wide spread damage to buildings, cars and trees as it moved to the northeast.More >>
The tornado that touched down on Madison's east side Oct. 7, 2017 caused wide spread damage to buildings, cars and trees as it moved to the northeast.More >>
Houston Texans - and former Wisconsin - star J.J. Watt broke his left leg Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team announced that he sustained a tibial plateau fracture. The defensive end was injured while being blocked midway through the first quarter and fell to the ground. Watt remained on his hands and knees for a couple of minutes while trainers checked on him. They flipped him onto his back and were looking at his left leg. He ...More >>
Houston Texans - and former Wisconsin - star J.J. Watt broke his left leg Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team announced that he sustained a tibial plateau fracture. The defensive end was injured while being blocked midway through the first quarter and fell to the ground. Watt remained on his hands and knees for a couple of minutes while trainers checked on him. They flipped him onto his back and were looking at his left leg. He ...More >>
The National Weather Service completed a survey early Sunday afternoon and their preliminary investigation suggests portions of east Madison and Sun Prairie were hit by an EF0 tornado.More >>
The National Weather Service completed a survey early Sunday afternoon and their preliminary investigation suggests portions of east Madison and Sun Prairie were hit by an EF0 tornado.More >>
Madison police are investigating an incident where a man chased and threatened another person with a long gun in downtown Madison.More >>
Madison police are investigating an incident where a man chased and threatened another person with a long gun in downtown Madison.More >>
Gun sellers in Wisconsin are reacting to scrutiny of a device authorities say was used by the Las Vegas gunman to increase the speed of his fire-power in killing and wounding concert goersMore >>
Gun sellers in Wisconsin are reacting to scrutiny of a device authorities say was used by the Las Vegas gunman to increase the speed of his fire-power in killing and wounding concert goersMore >>
The National Weather Service completed a survey early Sunday afternoon and their preliminary investigation suggests portions of east Madison and Sun Prairie were hit by an EF0 tornado.More >>
The National Weather Service completed a survey early Sunday afternoon and their preliminary investigation suggests portions of east Madison and Sun Prairie were hit by an EF0 tornado.More >>
MercyHealth Community Center is home to a state-of-the-art simulation lab that trains rescue forces how to react to emergency situations.More >>
MercyHealth Community Center is home to a state-of-the-art simulation lab that trains rescue forces how to react to emergency situations.More >>
A 52-year-old Sun Prairie man is behind bars for his 10th OWI.More >>
A 52-year-old Sun Prairie man is behind bars for his 10th OWI.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate is dumping heavy amounts of rain as it weakens and moves northward and away from the U.S. Gulf Coast.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate is dumping heavy amounts of rain as it weakens and moves northward and away from the U.S. Gulf Coast.More >>
Whitewater Police confirm to 27 News its fire department is on scene at Rosa's Pizza Saturday morning.More >>
Whitewater Police confirm to 27 News its fire department is on scene at Rosa's Pizza Saturday morning.More >>
Some local veterans will head off Saturday morning on the trip of a lifetime.More >>
Some local veterans will head off Saturday morning on the trip of a lifetime.More >>
Jurors found the suspect in a Madison homicide trial guilty.More >>
Jurors found the suspect in a Madison homicide trial guilty.More >>