Caught on Camera: Eyewitness talks helping Madison after capturi - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Caught on Camera: Eyewitness talks helping Madison after capturing tornado touch down.

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just days after a bizarre early October tornado tore through a community on Madison's East Side, comes the story behind a YouTube video now seen by tens of thousands. 

Certi-Dry Owner Dave Meyer was driving North on North Fair Oaks when the twister hit the ground right before his eyes.  In the video, he's yells out a few profanities before getting a steady shot on the funnel cloud.  

After seeing all the damage first hand, his restoration company wants to help victims.  You can learn more here: 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.