Copy-McDonald's introduces vegan burger

McDonald's is introducing the "McVegan" burger.
In a trial run, the chain is offering a meatless, soy patty on a bun in five restaurants, all of which are in Finland.
The burger includes a vegan McFeast sauce, ketchup, mustard, fresh tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle slices.
McDonald's says customer feedback will determine weather the McVegan burger goes forward.
