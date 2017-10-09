Verona Area High School Theatre presents 'Pippin'

VERONA (WKOW) -- The popular musical 'Pippin' is coming to Verona Area High School.

On Tuesday, Heather Thorpe, Vocal Director for the high school stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the upcoming production.

The performances will be October 12-14 in the VAHS Performing Arts Center.

'Pippin,' written by Stephen Schwartz, premiered on Broadway in 1972, has won several Tony awards, and has been performed around the world. Schwartz also composed the popular musicals Godspell (1971) and Wicked (2003).

This musical is performed by a mysterious Band of Players, led by the Leading Player, to act out the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for purpose. Pippin and his father King Charlemagne are characters based on historical figures of the early Middle Ages, although the plot is hilariously skewed from their real lives.

'Pippin' is said to be full of hilarious and meaningful moments with many twists and turns.

Click here for ticket information.