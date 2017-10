NEW YORK (ABC) -- ABC's "The View" has a new co-host: Meghan McCain.

McCain, the daughter of Arizona Sen. John McCain, joins Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Paula Faris for season 21.

She nabbed a seat at the table after the sudden departure of Jedediah Bila, the show's lone conservative panelist, last month.

“The View” is a live, one-hour daily talk show from ABC that airs at 10:00 a.m. on WKOW.