Two dead in Walworth County crash

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) – Two people are dead following a head-on crash Friday in the Walworth County township of Sugar Creek.

Eufemio Jimenez Ferrel, 24, of Round Lake, Illinois died at the scene.

Ronald Passfield, 52, of Genoa City died later at a hospital. Passfield’s passenger, Jill Krane, 52, of Genoa City, had severe, but not life-threatening injuries, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 when the Walworth County Sheriff's Office received a report of a head on crash involving two vehicles on highways 12/67 approximately just north of County Highway ES in the town of Sugar Creek.

Preliminary investigation shows that the 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Ferrel was southbound on 12/67.

Investigators say Ferrel's vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Chevy Silverado 2500 driven by Passfield, which was northbound.

Krane was a passenger in Passfield's vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Team. Assisting agencies were the Elkhorn Police Department, Elkhorn Fire and Rescue, Paratech Ambulance Service, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.