Sun Prairie man faces 10th OWI charge

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie man was arrested Saturday and likely will face his 10th OWI charge.

The Dane County 911 Center received a call about 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 about a vehicle driving erratically on County Highway N in the town of Sun Prairie. The caller was following the vehicle, which eventually left the roadway and became stuck in the ditch.

Dane County deputies arrived and made contact with the driver, Michael J. Vernig, 52, of Sun Prairie. Deputies conducted standardized field sobriety tests and Vernig was subsequently arrested. Vernig is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

