Dane County Jail inmate revived with Narcan

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County Jail inmate had to be revived with Narcan early Monday when she lost consciousness during a medical check.

The incident occurred about 1:50 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, when the 26-year-old inmate was given Narcan, used to treat opiate overdoses, after she lost consciousness and deputies had trouble locating a pulse.

The woman had been booked into the jail on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 and is facing charges of possession of methamphetamines, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

Investigators are trying to determine how the inmate obtained the drug, and if that’s really what caused the episode, according to a Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

After the inmate was revived, she was sent to a hospital for a medical clearance.

The inmate was conscious, alert and breathing when she left in the ambulance. The inmate arrived back at the jail after being treated at the hospital and was placed into female segregation for continued monitoring.

No new charges were added as a result of this medical event.