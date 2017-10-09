United Way and Hy-Vee offering free flu shots

MADISON (WKOW) -- United Way of Dane County is partnering with Hy-Vee to provide free flu vaccinations.

A Hy-Vee pharmacist will be traveling across Madison in the Mobile Immunization Center to dispense flu shots.

Hy-Vee is able to bill most insurance companies, including but not limited to Medicare, WI, Medicaid, BadgerCare, Unity, GHC, Dean and Physicians Plus.

For those who are uninsured, United Way of Dane County will cover the cost of the flu shot at the event below.

The kickoff clinic takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 at the United Way of Dane County, 2059 Atwood Ave. in Madison.

Additional flu shot clinics will take place:

Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to noon, North/Eastside Senior Coalition

Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Madison Community Center

Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Leopold Elementary School

Nov. 16, 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Mendota Elementary School.

United Way of Dane County will cover the cost of the flu shots for uninsured children and older adults ages 60 and above.