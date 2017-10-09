Badgers' Taylor takes home Big Ten honors again - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers' Taylor takes home Big Ten honors again

MADISON (WKOW) -

For the second time this season, Badgers' running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his efforts in the victory over Nebraska on Saturday.

The freshman ran for a career-high 249 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He is the second true freshman at Wisconsin to rush for more than 200-yards in multiple games since Ron Dayne in 1996.

