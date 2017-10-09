Tornado cleanup continues on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- You couldn't walk more than a few feet in the 3200 block of East Washington Avenue Monday without seeing large piles of tree trunks and limbs, making for a busy day of tornado cleanup for street crews, businesses and homeowners.

"You can see up there, where it just cracked it up at the top," said Angela Wilson, pointing to a towering neighboring tree that crashed into the backyard of her home on Melvin Court, just south of E. Washington.

Wilson's house suffered minor roof damage, but it would have been a lot worse if a 450 year-old maple tree in her yard hadn't served as a buffer.

"It would have come straight into our house," Wilson said of her neighbor's tree.

As she spoke to 27 News, City of Madison street crews picked up piles of the fallen limbs Wilson managed to collect from her backyard.

"It's 9:30 in the morning and they already have it picked up. Amazing," said Wilson.

City Streets and Forestry crews spent the day picking up remnants of downed trees left by homeowners and business alike.

Across the street from Wilson's home sat a pile of bricks which used to make up the back wall of Four Seasons Car Wash. They came tumbling down due to the tornado's force.

Just a few blocks away, roofers spent Monday morning inspecting damage atop BHA Resale Store Unlimited.

Large tree limbs still sit atop the back of the store's roof.

"I just don't want to go back there, just for safety," said BHA employee Irma Smith, who was in the store when the tornado barreled through. "I was actually petrified, because the doors were shaking so loud it sounded like aliens trying to break in."

According to the City of Madison Parks Forestry division, 95 city trees were either downed or damaged.

City officials estimated even more private trees suffered damage.

One thing that made the cleanup easier on Monday was electricity.

A Madison Gas and Electric spokesperson said all power was restored to the affected areas by 10:00 p.m. Sunday.