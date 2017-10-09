Badgers men's hockey climbs into Top Ten

Aaron Rodgers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds remaining, lifting Green Bay over the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 Sunday in another thriller nine months after the Packers' divisional playoff win on the same field.More >>
Aaron Rodgers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds remaining, lifting Green Bay over the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 Sunday in another thriller nine months after the Packers' divisional playoff win on the same field.More >>
Following a series split with Ohio State, the Badgers men's hockey team has cracked the top ten of the USCHO.com Poll. Wisconsin climbs two spots this week to No. 10. The Badgers are 2-1-0 on the season.More >>
Following a series split with Ohio State, the Badgers men's hockey team has cracked the top ten of the USCHO.com Poll. Wisconsin climbs two spots this week to No. 10. The Badgers are 2-1-0 on the season.More >>
For the second time this season, Badgers' running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the victory over Nebraska on Saturday.More >>
For the second time this season, Badgers' running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the victory over Nebraska on Saturday.More >>
Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Monday that head football coach Gary Andersen and the school have agreed to mutually part, effective immediately.More >>
Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Monday that head football coach Gary Andersen and the school have agreed to mutually part, effective immediately.More >>
J.J. Watt broke his left leg on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the Houston Texans without one of their biggest stars for the second straight season.More >>
J.J. Watt broke his left leg on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the Houston Texans without one of their biggest stars for the second straight season.More >>
The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night.More >>
The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead a punishing ground game that helped ninth-ranked Wisconsin wear down Nebraska in the second half of a 38-17 win Saturday night.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead a punishing ground game that helped ninth-ranked Wisconsin wear down Nebraska in the second half of a 38-17 win Saturday night.More >>
Four different Badgers found the back of the net as the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team dispatched Syracuse, 5-2, on Saturday at the Tennity Ice Pavilion.More >>
Four different Badgers found the back of the net as the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team dispatched Syracuse, 5-2, on Saturday at the Tennity Ice Pavilion.More >>
The No. 12 Wisconsin men's hockey team closed out their weekend home series against No. 19 Ohio State with a split after a 3-2 at the Kohl Center Saturday afternoon.More >>
The No. 12 Wisconsin men's hockey team closed out their weekend home series against No. 19 Ohio State with a split after a 3-2 at the Kohl Center Saturday afternoon.More >>
The No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team stayed unbeaten by taking down Syracuse 1-0 on the road. Abby Roque scored the lone goal for the Badgers at the 6:35 mark of the second period.More >>
The No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team stayed unbeaten by taking down Syracuse 1-0 on the road. Abby Roque scored the lone goal for the Badgers at the 6:35 mark of the second period.More >>
Following a series split with Ohio State, the Badgers men's hockey team has cracked the top ten of the USCHO.com Poll. Wisconsin climbs two spots this week to No. 10. The Badgers are 2-1-0 on the season.More >>
Following a series split with Ohio State, the Badgers men's hockey team has cracked the top ten of the USCHO.com Poll. Wisconsin climbs two spots this week to No. 10. The Badgers are 2-1-0 on the season.More >>
For the second time this season, Badgers' running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the victory over Nebraska on Saturday.More >>
For the second time this season, Badgers' running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the victory over Nebraska on Saturday.More >>
J.J. Watt broke his left leg on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the Houston Texans without one of their biggest stars for the second straight season.More >>
J.J. Watt broke his left leg on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the Houston Texans without one of their biggest stars for the second straight season.More >>
The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night.More >>
The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead a punishing ground game that helped ninth-ranked Wisconsin wear down Nebraska in the second half of a 38-17 win Saturday night.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead a punishing ground game that helped ninth-ranked Wisconsin wear down Nebraska in the second half of a 38-17 win Saturday night.More >>