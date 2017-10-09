Badgers men's hockey climbs into Top Ten

Following a series split with Ohio State, the Badgers men's hockey team has cracked the top ten of the USCHO.com Poll. Wisconsin climbs two spots this week to No. 10. The Badgers are 2-1-0 on the season.

USCHO.com Division 1 Men's Hockey Poll

Team (First Place Votes) Record

1. Denver (45) 0- 0-0

2. Boston University (5) 2- 0-0

3. Harvard 0- 0-0

4. Notre Dame 2- 0-0

5. Minnesota Duluth 1- 1-0

6. St. Cloud State 1- 0-0

7. Minnesota 1- 1-0

8. North Dakota 1- 0-1

9. Providence 2- 0-0

10. Wisconsin 2- 1-0

11. Penn State 1- 1-0

12. UMass Lowell 0- 2-0

13. Boston College 0- 0-1

14. Northeastern 2- 0-0

15. Clarkson 2- 0-0

15. Michigan Tech 2- 1-0

17. Quinnipiac 0- 1-1

18. Cornell 0- 0-0

19. Air Force 1- 0-1

20. New Hampshire 2- 0-0

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 132, Minnesota State 61, Western Michigan 36, Colgate 24, Michigan 16, Union 14, Bemidji State 12, Vermont 6, Omaha 5, Army 4, Miami 2, Brown 1.



