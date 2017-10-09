Badgers men's hockey climbs into Top Ten - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers men's hockey climbs into Top Ten

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

Following a series split with Ohio State, the Badgers men's hockey team has cracked the top ten of the USCHO.com Poll. Wisconsin climbs two spots this week to No. 10. The Badgers are 2-1-0 on the season. 

USCHO.com Division 1 Men's Hockey Poll

Team  (First Place Votes)   Record

1. Denver (45)  0- 0-0

2. Boston University (5)  2- 0-0

3. Harvard  0- 0-0

4. Notre Dame  2- 0-0

5. Minnesota Duluth  1- 1-0

6. St. Cloud State  1- 0-0

7. Minnesota  1- 1-0

8. North Dakota  1- 0-1

9. Providence  2- 0-0

10. Wisconsin  2- 1-0

11. Penn State  1- 1-0

12. UMass Lowell  0- 2-0

13. Boston College  0- 0-1

14. Northeastern  2- 0-0

15. Clarkson  2- 0-0

15. Michigan Tech  2- 1-0

17. Quinnipiac  0- 1-1

18. Cornell  0- 0-0

19. Air Force  1- 0-1

20. New Hampshire  2- 0-0

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 132, Minnesota State 61, Western Michigan 36, Colgate 24, Michigan 16, Union 14, Bemidji State 12, Vermont 6, Omaha 5, Army 4, Miami 2, Brown 1.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.