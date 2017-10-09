Content producer, WKOW

Do you have a passion for storytelling? Quincy Media, Inc. has an exciting opportunity at WKOW - TV in Madison, Wisconsin. We are searching for our next content producer for one of our main shows.

The successful candidate must be able to produce a creative, compelling, visually appealing newscast every day. You also have to be able to manage content on multiple platforms, including TV, web, mobile and social media.

We’re looking for a hard-working journalist who can create an experience for viewers, not simply write and organize news copy. Strong writing and storytelling skills, solid news judgment, and knowledge of AP style are critical for this position. A college degree and at least one year of experience are preferred.

Knowledge of iNews, the Frankly Content Management system and common software applications including MS Word, Excel and MS Outlook is a plus.

WKOW - TV is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company operating 18 television stations in a variety of market sizes. That means producers who excel can expect internal opportunities for professional growth.

If you think you qualify and want to join our multimedia news team, send a DVD or link, cover letter and resume to:

Ed Reams

WKOW – TV

5727 Tokay Blvd

Madison, Wisconsin 53719

bbeer@wkow.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE