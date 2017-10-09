Security officer attacked; punched by shoplifter stealing hundre - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Security officer attacked; punched by shoplifter stealing hundreds of dollars in alcohol

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Target employee was attacked and beaten by a shoplifter Saturday after police say he tried to stop the suspect from stealing hundreds of dollars in alcohol. 

The 21-year-old victim told police the suspect began to push him which was when the employee decided to go back into the store. The suspect chased after the employee and attacked him, punching the victim so hard he fell to the floor. The suspect then took off in a rusty, older model red Ford Taurus.

Police say they're looking for a heavy set black man, 50 to 60 years old, standing around 5'8 to 5'9. The suspect is described as having short gray hair, around 250 lbs and was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information, please contact police.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.