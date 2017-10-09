Security officer attacked; punched by shoplifter stealing hundreds of dollars in alcohol

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Target employee was attacked and beaten by a shoplifter Saturday after police say he tried to stop the suspect from stealing hundreds of dollars in alcohol.

The 21-year-old victim told police the suspect began to push him which was when the employee decided to go back into the store. The suspect chased after the employee and attacked him, punching the victim so hard he fell to the floor. The suspect then took off in a rusty, older model red Ford Taurus.

Police say they're looking for a heavy set black man, 50 to 60 years old, standing around 5'8 to 5'9. The suspect is described as having short gray hair, around 250 lbs and was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information, please contact police.