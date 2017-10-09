Visitors flock to Wisconsin Virgin Mary shrine on 158th anniversary of sighting

CHAMPION (WKOW) -- Hundreds of people flocked to a small town near Green Bay for a special day at one of Wisconsin's most unique sites.

They visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion.

On this day in 1859, a nun at the church claimed to have seen the Virgin Mary.

The Catholic church officially confirmed the sighting in 2010.

Visitors say the shrine is a place to find clarity.

"When people come here, whether they're catholic or not, they often say, they feel peace here , they feel such a profound peace here," Lisa Larson of Luxemburg, Wisconsin told WBAY.

At least 150,000 people have visited the shrine so far this year.

That's expected to climb to a half-million over the next few years.