$32M school referendum to Reedsburg district voters Tuesday

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- Tuesday is voting day for people in the Reedsburg school  district.
    The district  is asking for a $32 million bond referendum to build  a new elementary school, a new transportation facility and make improvements to several other schools.
    The Reedsburg district includes parts of Sauk and Juneau counties.

