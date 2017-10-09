Governor Walker asked about Pence football game protest

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After Vice President Mike Pence left Sunday's Indianapolis Colts game in protest of some players not standing for the national anthem,

Governor Scott Walker was asked Monday if he would walk out of a game if some players refused to stand for the anthem.

The governor did not directly say whether he would walk out, but said he was raised to stand.

"The appropriate response for me is to do what I expect others to do, and that is stand, put my hand over my heart, and call on others to do the same," said Walker.

The governor also said he thinks athletes should find a better way to express themselves than taking a knee.