Wisconsin DNR wants to loosen elk hunt standards

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Wisconsin wildlife officials are looking to relax minimum elk population requirements in hopes of starting a hunt sooner.

Elk in Wisconsin are concentrated in two herds -- one in Clam Lake and another in Jackson County.

Current state Department of Natural Resources rules call for at least 200 Clam Lake elk and 150 Jackson County elk before the agency can establish a hunting season. Permits would be limited to 5 percent of the total population.

As of July the Clam Lake herd stood at about 165 animals and the Jackson County herd stood at about 60 elk.

DNR officials want to eliminate the population minimums and permit limitations. The agency's board is set to vote Oct. 25 on whether to authorize a public hearing on the proposal.