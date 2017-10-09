Person hit and killed in Stoughton crash

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Stoughton Police are investigating a pedestrian crash after a person was hit and killed Monday night.

Police say the victim was hit by the car on the 800 block of N. Page Street around 7:00 pm, and transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver did remain on scene. Police have shut down Page St. for the investigation, and are asking drivers to avoid the area.