Why some heard tornado sirens and others didn't as EF0 hit east Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- They go off when there's severe weather in your area. But on Saturday, when an EF0 twister hit a stretch of east Madison, some people say they never heard the tornado sirens go off in their area. But the reason they didn't hear them wasn't because the sirens didn't work. Instead, it was all because of timing.

"The tornado warning was five minutes late, it had already passed," said Angela Wilson who heard the twister pass her neighborhood.

J. McLellan, with Dane County Emergency Management, said some people in the tornado's path may not have heard sirens because by the time the process was signaled, it was too late to send a warning to that area. Still, he said the system put in place worked.

"We responded within seconds, literally within seconds of getting the warning," said McLellan.

Here's how the process played out. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado hit at 4:59 p.m. and moved up East Washington Avenue before lifting at 5:06 p.m. near I-90. But it wasn't until around 5:09 p.m. (after the tornado was over) that the National Weather Service got a call reporting the twister. The NWS then sent out a tornado warning for an area that included Sun Prairie and Columbus as they looked where the storms were heading.

The Dane County Emergency Center then took the area that was under the warning and instantaneously warned people in that perimeter via phone and email alert, according to McLellan. Also, the sirens in that area went off within a minute and 15 seconds after the warning was given.

Due to the fact that there was no longer a storm or tornado risk in the area that was already hit, a warning for that area never went out.

"This was apparently a very abnormal situation. The warning system responded exactly as needed and exactly as planned," added McLellan.

Sadly, people who were in the direct path weren't alerted because, by then, the tornado had passed.

"I don't believe there's much that can be done to make the warning system respond quicker," he said.

All the sirens that were enabled, worked successfully. For those left wondering why they didn't hear them, it wasn't the process that was to blame. Instead, it was just the abrupt hit from Mother Nature that not even meteorologists were expecting.

If you would like to sign up for severe weather and tornado alerts in Dane County, visit the Dane County Emergency Management's website.