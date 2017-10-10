Why some heard tornado sirens and others didn't as EF0 hit east Madison

A Michigan man who raped a girl when she was 12-years-old has now been awarded joint custody of her child, despite being convicted of rape and sexual assault of another child.More >>
Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Monday that head football coach Gary Andersen and the school have agreed to mutually part, effective immediately.More >>
A Rock County man is shirtless, with mismatched neon tennis shoes, but he doesn't care. He likes being the billboard his his hometown.More >>
J.J. Watt broke his left leg on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the Houston Texans without one of their biggest stars for the second straight season.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - A confirmed tornado touched down on Madison's east side Saturday evening and continued to track northeast into Sun Prairie along U.S. 151.More >>
United Way of Dane County is partnering with Hy-Vee to provide free flu vaccinations. A Hy-Vee pharmacist will be traveling across Madison in the Mobile Immunization Center to dispense flu shots.More >>
Leslie Tygum was driving home from a day of shopping when she realized something eerie about the sky. "All of a sudden, there's branches down, trees cut in half, trees on top of cars...I literally thought I was in the twilight zone," she said.More >>
Rodney Clark is looking at about $100,000 worth of damage after strong winds causes a tree to fall on his Pardeeville home.More >>
The National Weather Service completed a survey early Sunday afternoon and their preliminary investigation suggests portions of east Madison and Sun Prairie were hit by an EF0 tornado.More >>
Madison police are investigating an incident where a man chased and threatened another person with a long gun in downtown Madison.More >>
Film producer Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company’s board of directors announced Sunday.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a hit and run accident downtown.More >>
You might think it's still early to come down with the flu, or even get the flu shot, but doctors at Group Health Cooperative in Madison say, that's not the case.More >>
Home bakers across Wisconsin are celebrating what they call a "sweet success".More >>
New federal rules on payday lenders could help some of Wisconsin's most vulnerable people.More >>
