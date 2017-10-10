Woman driving and pedestrian nearly hit in shooting Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Kedzie St. near Commercial Ave. Saturday afternoon.

Police say a pedestrian and a woman who was driving had to duck down as shots rang out at the intersection.

Just before the gunfire erupted police say witnesses saw someone with a gun put their arm out the window of an older model silver minivan.

Witnesses also say they saw a black car drive away from the scene quickly.

Police were able to find shell casings, and luckily no one was hurt. Police are still investigating the incident and ask you to call them if you have information as to what happened.