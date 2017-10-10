Dry Needling: New trending therapy to treat pain now offered at Mercyhealth Janesville

Stoughton Police are investigating a pedestrian crash after a person was hit and killed Monday night.More >>
A Michigan man who raped a girl when she was 12-years-old has now been awarded joint custody of her child, despite being convicted of rape and sexual assault of another child.More >>
A Texas Tech University police officer has been shot and killed at the campus police headquarters, prompting a lockdown of the Lubbock campus.More >>
A Target employee was attacked and beaten by a shoplifter Saturday after police say he tried to stop the suspect from stealing hundreds of dollars in alcohol.More >>
Madison Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Kedzie St. near Commercial Ave. Saturday afternoon.More >>
United Way of Dane County is partnering with Hy-Vee to provide free flu vaccinations. A Hy-Vee pharmacist will be traveling across Madison in the Mobile Immunization Center to dispense flu shots.More >>
Leslie Tygum was driving home from a day of shopping when she realized something eerie about the sky. "All of a sudden, there's branches down, trees cut in half, trees on top of cars...I literally thought I was in the twilight zone," she said.More >>
Rodney Clark is looking at about $100,000 worth of damage after strong winds causes a tree to fall on his Pardeeville home.More >>
The National Weather Service completed a survey early Sunday afternoon and their preliminary investigation suggests portions of east Madison and Sun Prairie were hit by an EF0 tornado.More >>
Madison police are investigating an incident where a man chased and threatened another person with a long gun in downtown Madison.More >>
Film producer Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company’s board of directors announced Sunday.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a hit and run accident downtown.More >>
You might think it's still early to come down with the flu, or even get the flu shot, but doctors at Group Health Cooperative in Madison say, that's not the case.More >>
Home bakers across Wisconsin are celebrating what they call a "sweet success".More >>
New federal rules on payday lenders could help some of Wisconsin's most vulnerable people.More >>
