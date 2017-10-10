La Crosse police search for missing Middleton man - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

La Crosse police search for missing Middleton man

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a man who didn't return to his home in Middleton after visiting family in La Crosse.

La Crosse police are asking for help to find Dean D. Smith, 55. He was last seen in that city on October 8 at noon. He told his family he was going to drive to Middleton, where he lives, but family members have not seen him. A La Crosse police report said Smith felt sick before he left home. 

Middleton police tell 27 News officers visited Smith's home but did not find him. They're assisting La Crosse in the investigation. 

Smith is described as 6'1" tall, weighing 480 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy with Wisconsin plates 496-PER.

Call police at (608) 785-5962 with any information. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.