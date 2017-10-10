La Crosse police search for missing Middleton man

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a man who didn't return to his home in Middleton after visiting family in La Crosse.

La Crosse police are asking for help to find Dean D. Smith, 55. He was last seen in that city on October 8 at noon. He told his family he was going to drive to Middleton, where he lives, but family members have not seen him. A La Crosse police report said Smith felt sick before he left home.



Middleton police tell 27 News officers visited Smith's home but did not find him. They're assisting La Crosse in the investigation.



Smith is described as 6'1" tall, weighing 480 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy with Wisconsin plates 496-PER.



Call police at (608) 785-5962 with any information.