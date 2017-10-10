Pigs on the loose in Green County

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- Green County officials are turning to social media to find the owners of some loose pigs.



The sheriff's office posted on Facebook Monday after reports of five loose pigs running in the area of Highway E between Condon Road and Golf Course Road in the Brodhead area.



Authorities say the pigs are about 100 pounds each and reddish in color, similar to the Duroc breed.



If you or someone you know owns them, call the dispatch center at (608) 328-9401.