Teaching assistant relieved of duties following allegations of white supremacy

MADISON (WKOW) – A teaching assistant at the University of Wisconsin – Madison has been removed from the classroom after controversial statements made on social media came to light.

According to the Daily Cardinal, the teaching assistant, Dylan Bleier, had been accused in a recent blog post of calling for violence against certain groups, as well as promoting offensive stereotypes.

Bleier denied the allegations, according to the Daily Cardinal.

The blog post was written by a UW-Madison graduate student and included links to tweets and Facebook posts written by Bleier, according to the Daily Cardinal.

The university issues a statement Monday night announcing that the teaching assistant was relieved of his duties to avoid disruptions.

Their full statement:

“UW-Madison is aware of past statements on social media attributed to a teaching assistant that run counter to our university values of inclusivity, respect, and non-violence.

“Based on a mutual desire to avoid disruption of course sections taught by this TA, the sections will be handled by other instructors, effective immediately. Students who have any concerns about the class may reach out to the course instructor.

“Like all members of the public, our students, faculty and staff hold a wide range of personal and political beliefs. We believe these views can and should be exercised outside of the classroom without impinging on the learning environment.”