MADISON (WKOW) -- Local celebrities and business leaders will take the stage in a Lip Sync Battle to benefit the Salvation Army of Dane County.

On Wednesday, Kaitlyn Novotny and Kayla Thomas stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

The Salvation Army is currently accepting applications for 16 teams to compete for a $1000 prize for their favorite charity. This is the second year for the Lip Sync Battle which will be held on Wednesday, November 15 at the Brink Lounge.

“There is no one silver bullet that will break the vicious cycle of homelessness and poverty, but rather a hierarchy of needs to become successful community members,” said LaShell Lentz, Chair of this year’s Lip Sync Battle. “The event spotlights how we collaborate with multiple other organizations for the betterment of our clients. The event also coincides with the appearance of the Salvation Army Red Kettles around town, which is vital in raising money to support the efforts of The Salvation Army throughout the year.”

The event runs from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Money raised that night will support the Salvation Army's three homeless shelters, six housing programs, food pantry, dental and medical care for the homeless and under-insured, community center and youth programming.

Click here for more information.