New text alert system to help keep our local waters clean

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) - Leaves on the trees are beginning to fall and officials in Dane county want to help keep that litter out of our local lakes. That's because dead leaves leak phosphorous when they interact with water: It's the number one reason we have algae outbreaks during the summer months on our local lakes.

To help combat this, Executive Joe Parisi introduced a text alert system Tuesday to notify residents before big rain events. Once notified, folks can clear their curbs and storm drains of leaves so they don't end up as run off headed toward our lakes.

Keeping leaves out of the streets could reduce the amount of phosphorous in our lakes up to 80%, according to a study by the U.S. Geological Survey. The text alerts will run from now til the end of November. If you're in Dane county and want to sign up to receive them, click here.