UPDATE: Pedestrian killed identified as 69-year-old Stoughton man

Stoughton Police are investigating a pedestrian crash after a person was hit and killed Monday night.More >>
Green County officials are turning to social media to find the owners of some loose pigs.More >>
A Michigan man who raped a girl when she was 12-years-old has now been awarded joint custody of her child, despite being convicted of rape and sexual assault of another child.More >>
Police are looking for a man who didn't return to his home in Middleton after visiting family in La Crosse.More >>
A Texas Tech University police officer has been shot and killed at the campus police headquarters, prompting a lockdown of the Lubbock campus.More >>
Police are looking for a man who didn't return to his home in Middleton after visiting family in La Crosse.More >>
Those who guess the correct flavor through November 30th will be considered for the grand prize.More >>
Attorney General Brad Schimel is telling senior citizens to be aware of the dangers of abusing opioid medication.More >>
You couldn't walk more than a few feet in the 3200 block of East Washington Avenue Monday without seeing large piles of tree trunks and limbs, making for a busy day of tornado cleanup for street crews, businesses and homeowners.More >>
United Way of Dane County is partnering with Hy-Vee to provide free flu vaccinations. A Hy-Vee pharmacist will be traveling across Madison in the Mobile Immunization Center to dispense flu shots.More >>
Two people are dead following a head-on crash Friday in the Walworth County township of Sugar Creek.More >>
Just days after a bizarre early October tornado tore through a community on Madison's East Side, comes the story behind a video now seen by tens of thousands.More >>
A Rock County man is shirtless, with mismatched neon tennis shoes, but he doesn't care. He likes being the billboard his his hometown.More >>
Police in Janesville are looking for a woman they say was involved in an attempted homicide.More >>
Leslie Tygum was driving home from a day of shopping when she realized something eerie about the sky. "All of a sudden, there's branches down, trees cut in half, trees on top of cars...I literally thought I was in the twilight zone," she said.More >>
