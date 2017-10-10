UPDATE: Pedestrian killed identified as 69-year-old Stoughton man

STOUGHTON -- The pedestrian struck and killed in Stoughton Monday evening has been identified by the Stoughton Police Department.

Patrick A. Nowlin, 69, of Stoughton was struck about 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, while he was walking east in the crosswalk on the 800 block of Page Street at the intersection of West Street.

Investigators say a 2016 Toyota RAV4 driven by Charles I. Arnold, 47 of Madison was traveling north on Page Street when his vehicle collided with a Nowlin, according to Stoughton police.

Nowlin was transported by Stoughton Area EMS and was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Arnold stopped immediately and remained at the scene, according to police.