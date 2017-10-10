Ditka sparks controversy with comments on race

CHICAGO (WKOW) – Former Chicago Bears coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka said during a radio interview Monday that he is unaware of any oppression in the past 100 years.

Ditka made his comments on the Jim Gray radio show on Westwood One Sports, and his comments quickly created a social media fire storm.

(Listen to the interview)

Gray asked Ditka about the recent protests by NFL players against racial injustice that have taken place during the national anthem.

“If you want to protest you have a right to do that,” Ditka told Gray, “but you have to have respect for the game ... I don’t’ think it’s the stage for protest.”

Ditka went on to say that people need to look at a person for what he is and what he stands for and how he produces, not by the color of his skin.

But then Ditka elaborated with a quote that's started a social media firestorm, saying he didn't think there has been oppression in the last 100 years.

"All of a sudden, it's become a big deal now, about oppression," Ditka said. "There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of. Now maybe I'm not watching it as carefully as other people. I think the opportunity is there for everybody. ... If you want to work, if you want to try, if you want to put effort into yourself, I think you can accomplish anything."

Sports Illustrated followed up with comments from Otis Wilson, who played for Ditka in Chicago from 1982 to '87, who disagreed with his former coach's opinion in an interview Tuesday with ESPN Radio's The Sporting Life with Jeremy Schaap. The interview will air this weekend.

"Well I guess if he walked in a black man's shoes, he would understand," said Wilson, who is an African-American.