Edgewood girls golf finishes second at state tournament

The Edgewood girls golf team made a strong run at a WIAA Division 2 State Championship at University Ridge Golf Course. However, the Crusaders settled for second behind Aquinas. Grace Welch led the way for Edgewood by finishing in fifth place in the individual standings.

WIAA Division 2 Team Standings

1. Aquinas +141

2. Edgewood +156

3. Fox Valley Lutheran +165

4. Catholic Memorial +174

5. Stanley-Boyd +213

6. Somerset +287

For a look at the individual scores, click here: http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=player&tid=14910