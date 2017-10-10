Edgewood girls golf finishes second at state tournament - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Edgewood girls golf finishes second at state tournament

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Edgewood girls golf team made a strong run at a WIAA Division 2 State Championship at University Ridge Golf Course. However, the Crusaders settled for second behind Aquinas. Grace Welch led the way for Edgewood by finishing in fifth place in the individual standings.

WIAA Division 2 Team Standings

1. Aquinas   +141

2. Edgewood   +156

3. Fox Valley Lutheran  +165

4. Catholic Memorial  +174

5. Stanley-Boyd  +213

6. Somerset  +287

For a look at the individual scores, click here: http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=player&tid=14910

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.