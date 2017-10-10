Milton's Seeman claims state golf championship - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Milton's Seeman claims state golf championship

Milton's Mia Seeman held off all challengers on the second day of the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament at University Ridge Golf Course. She claimed the individual state championship by two strokes by shooting a combined score of 145 through the two-day tournament. Milton finished second in the team competition. Verona was sixth. Middleton took eighth.

WIAA Division 1 State Tournament

1. Arrowhead   +54

2. Milton   +81

3. Brookfield Central  +88

4. Franklin   +111

5. Kettle Morraine   +117

6. Verona   +118

7. Onalaska   +121

8. Middleton   +124

9. Kaukauna   +155

10. Bay Port   +168

11. Eau Claire Memorial   +206

12. Green Bay Preble   +214

For a look at the individual scores, click here: http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=player&&lb=&x=0.157784902427&tid=14909

