Milton's Seeman claims state golf championship

Milton's Mia Seeman held off all challengers on the second day of the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament at University Ridge Golf Course. She claimed the individual state championship by two strokes by shooting a combined score of 145 through the two-day tournament. Milton finished second in the team competition. Verona was sixth. Middleton took eighth.

WIAA Division 1 State Tournament

1. Arrowhead +54

2. Milton +81

3. Brookfield Central +88

4. Franklin +111

5. Kettle Morraine +117

6. Verona +118

7. Onalaska +121

8. Middleton +124

9. Kaukauna +155

10. Bay Port +168

11. Eau Claire Memorial +206

12. Green Bay Preble +214

For a look at the individual scores, click here: http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=player&&lb=&x=0.157784902427&tid=14909