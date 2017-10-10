Staff shortages, overtime plague Veterans Home at King

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nursing shortages and worker dissatisfaction are growing at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.



That revelation was brought to light during a review of a state audit of the facility in the Joint Legislative Audit Committee Tuesday.

The head of Wisconsin's Department Veterans Affairs (DVA) testified he is aggressively working to deal with the issue.

The Legislative Audit Bureau report shows DVA received 47 complaints about King over a two-year period, most of which were staff-related.

Committee chairs contend they have allotted enough money in the King budget to take care of the issues related to shortages, and overtime for existing staff.

"I think there's a great interest on this committee to make sure that the monies in the King budget are used to the maximum extent possible to extinguish the overtime and any other problems there," said Sen. Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay), who chairs the committee.

"I know precisely where we need to go. I've got it. I feel very confident about that," said DVA Secretary Daniel Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said he has a 13-year plan to rectify a number of the issues that have plagued the King home.

The Legislative Joint Finance Committee (JFC) voted in may to add more oversight of the finances at King, but Governor Walker vetoed those changes in the final version of the 2017-19 state budget.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.