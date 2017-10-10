City of Madison battles bus overcrowding

MADISON (WKOW) -- To address problems with overcrowding and an increasing demand for public transportation, the City of Madison is applying for a federal grant, which the Student Services Finance Committee formally supported Monday.

Madison Metro Transit says it broke a record of high ridership in 2014. Since then, the city has seen the effects of overcrowding.

"We're getting request from EPIC campus, We're getting request from American Girl in Deforest," said Rusch. "People are looking for more bus service. They're actually looking for additional bus service down on the UW campus, and we just don't have any more buses during peak hours to accommodate them."

The city is now applying for the TIGER 9 grant, which is operated by the U.S. Department of Transportation to help cities with infrastructure projects.

Madison Metro Transit Spokesperson Mick Rusch says the city is looking to get approximately $17 million from the federal grant, which would go towards a satellite maintenance facility, and allow the city to house larger buses and increase its overall number of vehicles.

Rusch says through the grant, he hopes to have buses operate like a train. He says it would be called the bus rapid transit system - a high frequency, limited stop transfer system.

Rusch says the BRT would give students frequent service throughout the day, eliminating the need for checking bus schedules.