Evening activities at Lodi H.S. canceled Tuesday due to potential gas leak

LODI (WKOW) -- All evening activities at Lodi High School have been canceled because of a potential gas leak in the building.

According to a post on the high school's Facebook page, the gas to the building has been shut off. Madison Gas & Electric is on site to check out the potential leak.

"The safety of the students and staff is always our foremost concern. We apologize for the inconvenience," says the post.

