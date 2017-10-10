Recent violence spurs look at Madison late-night food carts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Recent violence spurs more scrutiny of the operations of late night food carts in Madison.



Madison Police officials say fighting among waiting customers at a food cart in the 500-block of North Frances Street early Sunday morning prompted a food cart worker to arm himself with some type of semi-automatic gun. Cell phone video shows the man pointing the gun at people, as a woman screams. Authorities say the food cart worker was arrested on suspicion of violating the rules of his probation. They say a suspect in punching someone in the food cart line was also arrested.



City Streets Vending Coordinator Meghan Blake-Horst says some late-night food cart vendors were recently forced to move to different spots, as city officials addressed concerns over a high build-up of people during the after-bar hours in the University Avenue entertainment district. But Blake-Horst says a proposal by police officials for an earlier cut-off to food sales from the carts failed to be enacted.



Blake-Horst and Office of Business Resources Manager Dan Kennelly say the North Frances Street section near State Street has not come under similar scrutiny.



Kennelly says late night food carts have been a mainstay in Madison for a decade, and mirror similar operations in cities such as Austin, Texas, and Portland.



"It's a nice amenity for folks who are out late and looking for something to eat, and it's a nice business opportunity for those food carts," Kennelly says. "But...if it's creating a public safety risk, or creating a challenge for the police department, we need to take a serious look at it."



City officials say five late night food operations are currently licensed by the city, compared to approximately forty businesses licensed to operate food carts during daytime hours.



Kennelly says he's unaware of any significant issue with late-night cart operators complying with city license requirements.