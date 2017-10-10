Anderson mental health trial phase nears end - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Anderson mental health trial phase nears end

Darrick Anderson (r) sits next to his attorney during the insanity phase of his trial Monday. Darrick Anderson (r) sits next to his attorney during the insanity phase of his trial Monday.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The mental health phase of the homicide trial of Darrick Anderson is expected to go the jury Wednesday.

Jurors last week convicted Anderson of the first degree intentional homicide of 46-year old Andrew Nesbitt.  Anderson stabbed Nesbitt over forty times in Nesbitt's apartment after a chance meeting between the men at bar-time in March.
 

The jury is now considering whether a mental defect or disease relieves Anderson of criminal responsibility.
 

Psychologist Dr. James Freiburger testified Monday Anderson demonstrates symptoms of schizophrenia.

But Dr. Erik Knudson testified Anderson appeared clear-headed during a police interrogation after Nesbitt's killing.  Knudson also said Anderson told him he killed Nesbitt after it appeared Nesbitt was reneging on helping him find any meaningful job.  Knudson also said Anderson expressed remorse over the killing.

