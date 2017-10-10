UPDATE: Anderson trial ends, found mentally fit during time of murder

Darrick Anderson (r) sits next to his attorney during the insanity phase of his trial Monday.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A jury has made a final decision in the second phase of a Madison murder trial.

On Wednesday, jurors found Darrick Anderson mentally fit during the time of the murder of Andrew Nesbitt. The decision comes a week after a judge convicted Anderson of first degree intentional homicide in Nesbitt's death.

Because jurors rejected a mental defect factor, Anderson faces life in prison.

A sentencing date has not been set.

******

MADISON (WKOW) -- The mental health phase of the homicide trial of Darrick Anderson is expected to go the jury Wednesday.

Jurors last week convicted Anderson of the first degree intentional homicide of 46-year old Andrew Nesbitt. Anderson stabbed Nesbitt over forty times in Nesbitt's apartment after a chance meeting between the men at bar-time in March.

The jury is now considering whether a mental defect or disease relieves Anderson of criminal responsibility.

Psychologist Dr. James Freiburger testified Monday Anderson demonstrates symptoms of schizophrenia.

But Dr. Erik Knudson testified Anderson appeared clear-headed during a police interrogation after Nesbitt's killing. Knudson also said Anderson told him he killed Nesbitt after it appeared Nesbitt was reneging on helping him find any meaningful job. Knudson also said Anderson expressed remorse over the killing.