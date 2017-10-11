Person of interest arrested in UW-Madison campus assault - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Person of interest arrested in UW-Madison campus assault

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison police say they've arrested a man they're calling a person of interest in a recent assault.

That assault happened early the morning of October 2.

Police say a man attacked a woman near the Social Sciences building on Observatory Drive.

She was able to fight him off and get away.

Investigators have not released the person of interest's name, but they do say he has no affiliation with the university.

