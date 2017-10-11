Budget battle: Fitchburg tries to cut costs at expense of local nonprofits

Some moms in Fitchburg are calling for the ousting of Mayor Jason Gonzalez because of the mayor's proposed funding cut to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A local nonprofit, and the parents of the kids who use it, are fighting a planned budget. Fitchburg's mayor says the money that has traditionally gone to nonprofits, including the Boys and Girls Club, can be better spent elsewhere.

Tuesday night's meeting was only a public hearing, no decision was made. It was standing room only inside Fitchburg's City Hall, many were forced to sit in two overflow rooms or stand in the hall to watch.

Dozens of parents appeared wearing shirt with the caption, "Stand Up For Our Kids," as they asked city leaders to continue funding the Boys and Girls Club.

Mayor Jason Gonzalez didn't include the $50,000 of funding after hearing from people in town.

"I don't think some of them realized this was happening and they're actually happy that someone is actually doing it," said Gonzalez.

But Boys and Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson said it was a campaign promise of Gonzalez to support the organization.

"Not only does he need to be a man of his word, I don't think he understands budgets," said Johnson.

The mayor says the $125,000 cut to community organizations would instead fund EMS staff at a new fire station.

"There would be an ambulance staffed with seven paramedics," said Gonzalez.

But some say it shouldn't be one or the other.

"If you think defunding kids is going to help your public safety strategy, he doesn't understand public safety," said Johnson.

Meanwhile, Johnson has already raised roughly $70,000 to make up for the possible loss in funds.

It's now up to the city alders who can change the budget to give funding to nonprofits, including the Boy and Girls Club, but some say that too is questionable.

"It's 50-50. It's up in the air," said Alder Tom Clauder.

Alders have to turn in their amendments to the budget by Thursday. If the Boy and Girls Club of Dane County loses its funding from Fitchburg, they could still apply for a $50,000 grant that's offered in the city. However, that grant could be split between different parties.

So far, Mayor Gonzalez says the Boys and Girls Club has not applied.

The debate is far from over. There will be another public hearing on Tuesday, November 14th at Fitchburg City Hall at 7:30 p.m. After the hearing, the city council will then vote on the budget that same night.