Two people charged in death of Adams County man - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two people charged in death of Adams County man

Posted: Updated:

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two people are now charged in the death of an Adams County man.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says charges were filed against 55-year-old Debra Phillips and 51-year-old Jacquet Jenkins.

They're accused of giving Isaac Salinas the heroin that authorities say caused his death.

Salinas' body was found September 18, after he was missing for a week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.