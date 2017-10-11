Heroin investigation leads officers to Friendship woman - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Heroin investigation leads officers to Friendship woman

TOWN OF ADAMS (WKOW) -- Authorities in Adams County arrested a woman they say planned to sell heroin.

As part of an ongoing drug investigation, officers executed a search warrant on a vehicle in the town of Adams on September 27. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says they then arrested the owner of the vehicle, 30-year-old Jennifer Decorah of Friendship, on charges of possession of heroin with the intent to deliver.

Authorities say deputies got information Decorah was planning to sell the drug. Decorah is currently on bond for a methamphetamine arrest in Monroe County.

