What candy does Wisconsin love the most?

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gearing up to buy bags upon bags of Halloween candy? The folks over at CandyStore.com may have made your shopping trip just a little bit easier this year.

Using an interactive map, CandyStore.com ranked the top 3 most popular Halloween candies in each state.

According to the website, Wisconsin’s most popular Halloween candy has changed this year. The top 2 candies switched places, as Starbursts edged out Butterfinger for the top candy in this years study.

Also, Jolly Ranchers stole the #3 spot away from Lemonheads.

Click here to check out the full map.