Sen. Johnson comments on Trump, Corker feud

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The President's public feud with a top Republican on Capitol Hill has turned to name-calling. Others in the political world have been asked their thoughts on it, including Senator Ron Johnson, (R) Wis.

Sen. Bob Corker, (R) Tenn., has been going back and forth with President Trump for a few days, notably when he told The New York Times, "[President Trump] doesn't realize that, you know, that we could be heading towards World War III with the kinds of comments that he's making."

Trump hit back on Twitter saying, "The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with!"

The transcript of the interview shows that Corker knew he was on the record though; "I understand we're on the record. I don't like normally talking to you on the record -- I'm kidding you -- but I will," Corker told the reporter.

When asked about the controversy in his party, Johnson said, "We have so many problems facing this nation. One thing I was taught growing up was if you don't have something good to say about somebody, better to say nothing at all. That would probably be pretty good guidance I learned as a pretty young man."

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was asked if the White House thinks Corker should resign. She said that's up to him and the people of Tennessee.

Corker has already decided not to seek re-election.