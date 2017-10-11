EatUglyApples movement gains momentum at Cottage Grove orchard

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin farmer says there's not as many bad apples out there as you might think, at least when it comes to produce.

"People aren't used to seeing apples with blemishes. They see perfect apples in the supermarket," said Liz Griffith at Door Creek Orchard. "People wonder, what's wrong with the apple? Is it safe to eat?"

While her family's orchard is beautiful, some of its picks are less than perfect. "We try to reassure them that there is nothing wrong with them," said Griffith.

After a rough frost in 2016, Door Creek Orchard joined the #EatUglyApples movement, started by produce grower, blogger and activist Eliza Greenman in Virginia.

"We knew it was going to be an extra hard sell for people to want to buy those apples [with blemishes from frost], so we thought, let's try this #eatuglyapples," said Griffith.

Blemishes can be anything from fungus to hail damage. Something common this year is apple scabbing. "You can cut it off or peel it off and again the inside of the apple is totally fine," said Griffith.

Some apples are born inherently ugly, like russet varieties. Griffith says some people are turned off by their appearance, but they have a nice taste and are prized for cider.

However, there are some apples that are too ugly to eat. Griffith says you'll know when you see them. "It looks like a rot. You definitely don't want to eat that."

One of the reasons you may see more ugly apples at orchards than you do at supermarkets is because orchard apples are usually treated with less chemicals, Griffith notes.