East Towne, West Towne malls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- East Towne Mall and West Towne Mall in Madison will remain closed during Thanksgiving again this year, according to a news release from the malls' management company.

“The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive,” Stephen Lebovitz, president and CEO, CBL Properties was quoted as saying in a news release, “It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day.”

The company also manages the Janesville Mall, which also will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The malls will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2017

Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thursday. However, access to mall common areas will be restricted until Friday.

Patrons should check their local center’s website for more specific information. Click here for a list of CBL properties.