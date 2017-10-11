Ditka apologizes for comment on racial oppression - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ditka apologizes for comment on racial oppression

Posted: Updated:
Mike Ditka Mike Ditka

CHICAGO (AP) - Mike Ditka is apologizing for saying he wasn't aware of any racial oppression in the U.S. over the last 100 years.

The famed former Chicago Bears coach issued the apology Tuesday, a day after he made the comments during a radio interview while discussing National Football League players kneeling during the national anthem.

Ditka was harshly criticized for seemingly ignoring Jim Crow laws that enforced racial segregation and the lynching of blacks that occurred well into his lifetime.

In a statement later posted on WGN-TV, the Hall of Fame player and Super Bowl-winning coach said he was talking about the NFL, not society overall.

His radio comments came ahead of the Bears' game Monday night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.