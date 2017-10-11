Madison Speedway Marketplace host Trick-or-Treat event for famil - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Speedway Marketplace host Trick-or-Treat event for families

Courtesy: Madison Speedway Marketplace Courtesy: Madison Speedway Marketplace
OREGON (WKOW) -- Halloween is still a few weeks away, but kids can trick-or-treat early.

On Thursday, Malinda Sloan, Event Coordinator for the Madison Speedway Marketplace stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event which will be held Saturday, October 14.

Not only will kids be able to trick-or-treat, but vendors will be set up from all over the state with antiques, collectibles, primitives, arts & crafts, jewelry, health and beauty, direct sales, toys, produce,  bakery and so much more!    

The 1st annual Trick-or Treat will be held at the Madison International Speedway in Oregon from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

