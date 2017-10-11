Proposal would merge UW Colleges with four-year campuses

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW System President Ray Cross will propose merging UW Colleges with four-year UW institutions as part of a broader restructuring of UW Colleges and UW-Extension.

There currently are 13 two-year UW Colleges campuses located statewide.

Under his proposal, Cross will propose integrating UW Colleges campuses into UW four-year institutions, effective July 1, 2018.

Cross will also propose assigning divisions within UW-Extension to UW-Madison and UW System Administration.

The proposed restructuring will allow the UW System to better address current and projected enrollment and financial challenges at the two-year institutions, while maintaining the important UW presence in local communities.

Each two-year campus would be affiliated with a four-year institution.

UW-Barron County would be affiliated with UW-Eau Claire.

UW-Manitowoc, UW-Marinette and UW-Sheboygan would be affiliated with UW-Green Bay.

UW-Washington County and UW-Waukesha would be affiliated with UW-Milwaukee.

UW-Fond du Lac and UW-Fox Valley would be affiliated with UW-Oshkosh.

UW-Baraboo/Sauk County and UW-Richland would be affiliated with UW-Platteville.

UW-Marathon County and UW-Marshfield/Wood County would be affiliated with UW-Stevens Point.

UW-Rock County would be affiliated with UW-Whitewater.

The restructuring proposal will come before the UW Board of Regents in November seeking approval to proceed with implementation planning.

“Change often produces uncertainty, but we cannot be afraid to pursue needed reforms. We must restructure these two organizations given the state’s demographic challenges, budgetary constraints, and the need for closer alignment between research and practice,” Cross said in a news release. “We want to leverage the strength of our four-year institutions at a time when overall enrollments at UW Colleges are declining. Our goal is to expand access and provide more educational opportunities for more students, while ensuring our faculty are appropriately organized and supported. We are committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for students, faculty, and staff.”

“The dramatic demographic declines in this state are undeniable and we have been working hard to ensure the future viability and sustainability of our small campuses. I am optimistic about the potential of this new structure to keep student access and student success at the forefront,” said Cathy Sandeen, Chancellor for UW Colleges and Extension. “Our team has been enacting major change and transformation efforts for the past three years so we’re well positioned to help lead a smooth transition upon Board approval. Our goal is to ensure the successful future for these campuses because we need more doors open wider to more people in this state than ever before.”

Demographic trends indicate that current enrollment challenges are not likely to significantly improve in coming years.

“By 2040, nearly 95% of total population growth in Wisconsin will be age 65 and older, while those of working age 18-64 will increase a mere 0.4%. Our labor force growth will be flat, while the demand for an educated labor force is growing exponentially,” said Cross. “We must plan for the future now and be increasingly bold in our efforts to get more students through the educational pipeline to help meet Wisconsin’s needs. We must do this by improving access to higher education and keeping it affordable for students and families.”

This proposal will help avoid closing any UW Colleges’ campus while maintaining a university presence in these Wisconsin communities. UW Colleges Online will move to UW System Administration under the Continuing Education, Outreach and E-learning (CEOEL) umbrella.